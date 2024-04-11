Video: James Maddison says Tottenham will not help any team in the Premier League title race

The Premier League title race is starting to heat up with seven games to go and Tottenham star James Maddison has stated that Spurs will not help any of the three teams involved.

The North London club are looking to secure Champions League football for next season but they could also have a big impact on who wins the Premier League as they still have to play Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City before the campaign concludes.

Taking points off any of those three teams could be detrimental to their title dreams but Maddison says that Tottenham are out to do their own job and are not looking to help anyone win the Premier League.

Watch: James Maddison comments on Tottenham’s impact on the Premier League title race

Speaking to Sky Sports about Tottenham having to play all three teams, Maddison said: “Of course I am excited, you want to be involved in the big games.

“It so happens that all of the three teams at the top we still have to play, which will be interesting. We got a job to do, and people keep asking me about what kind of say we [Tottenham] are going to have on the title race.

“We are not looking at it like that. We got our our own job to do and we would never look at it like ‘what can we do for other teams’, we want to finish as high as we can.”