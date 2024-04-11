Joelinton signs new long term contract with Newcsstle

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has committed his future to the club by signing a new contract.

Following a series of positive meetings the Brazilian has put pen to paper on a long term deal with the Magpies.

Joelinton had just 15 months remaining on his current deal and the club were reportedly prepared to listen to offers for the midfielder if a new deal couldn’t be agreed.

Joelinton commits his future to Newcastle

The Brazil international joined from German side Hoffenheim for in the region of £40m back in 2019, and initially struggled as a centre forward before being converted to a midfielder and establishing himself as a key member of the squad.

The Brazilian told the club’s official website that he was very happy to sign a new contract and loves playing for the club.

“I feel great. I feel very happy and my family is happy. A lot of things have happened in my years here”, he said.

“I’ve learnt a lot and grown a lot, and for me to come here to Newcastle was the best decision of my career.

“I love playing for the club. I love the club, I love the fans. We had a lot of discussions and I always wanted to be here. I’m glad to continue and I hope to have success in the years to come.”

The move will also be a huge boost for manager Eddie Howe who now has one of his key men tied down at St James’ Park.

Howe added: “This has been a big priority for us off the pitch and I’m absolutely delighted Joelinton has committed his future to the club.

“Joey is an exceptional player and person, and the love he has for the club is reciprocated by all of us here. He brings unique qualities to the group and undoubtedly makes us stronger.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved behind the scenes for bringing this to a swift and positive conclusion. We are all excited to see Joelinton in a Newcastle shirt for many years to come.”

Joelinton will reportedly become one of the club’s top earners alongside compatriot Bruno Guimaraes.

The midfielder is currently recovering from thigh surgery after being forced off against Sunderland in the FA Cup at the start of January, and has made 23 appearances in all competitions scoring three goals and providing four assists.