Video: John McGinn doubles Aston Villa’s lead over Lille

A famous win for Aston Villa is on the cards after John McGinn caressed the ball home to give the Midlands-based outfit a two-goal cushion in their Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg against Lille.

Ollie Watkins had set the Villains on their way in the first half with a powerful header, but the French side gradually got a foot hold in the match.

Poor marking at a corner allowed McGinn ample time to place his shot into the corner and send the Holte End wild.

McGinn caresses in Villa’s second from 20 yards out ? pic.twitter.com/zEMRkx1FpX — ???? ?? ??? ????? (@TheVillaHome) April 11, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports and RMC Sport