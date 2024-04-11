Video: John McGinn doubles Aston Villa’s lead over Lille

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

A famous win for Aston Villa is on the cards after John McGinn caressed the ball home to give the Midlands-based outfit a two-goal cushion in their Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg against Lille.

Ollie Watkins had set the Villains on their way in the first half with a powerful header, but the French side gradually got a foot hold in the match.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Newcastle shock Spurs with emphatic double
Rio Ferdinand predicts Arsenal’s final seven games
‘It’s a no-brainer…’: Leeds United urged to sign 26-year-old ace this summer

Poor marking at a corner allowed McGinn ample time to place his shot into the corner and send the Holte End wild.

Pictures from TNT Sports and RMC Sport

More Stories John McGinn Ollie Watkins Unai Emery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.