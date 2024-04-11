Video: John McGinn doubles Aston Villa’s lead over Lille

A famous win for Aston Villa is on the cards after John McGinn caressed the ball home to give the Midlands-based outfit a two-goal cushion in their Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg against Lille.
Ollie Watkins had set the Villains on their way in the first half with a powerful header, but the French side gradually got a foot hold in the match.
Poor marking at a corner allowed McGinn ample time to place his shot into the corner and send the Holte End wild.
Magnificent John McGinn doubles Aston Villa's lead ?#UECL
? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/4fOFxo2Ogx
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 11, 2024
McGinn caresses in Villa’s second from 20 yards out ? pic.twitter.com/zEMRkx1FpX
— ???? ?? ??? ????? (@TheVillaHome) April 11, 2024
Pictures from TNT Sports and RMC Sport