Opinion: Jurgen Klopp will regret his Liverpool selection against Atalanta

For once, Jurgen Klopp is going to have to take criticism of his Liverpool starting XI on the chin.

Only the German will know what he was doing by leaving the likes of Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench against Atalanta in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

What appears to be abundantly clear is that Klopp seriously underestimated the threat that the Serie A side posed, and it was too late to do anything about it once it became clear that the Reds were on the back foot.

Klopp will regret his Liverpool choices against Atalanta

If it’s to be his last European tie at Anfield for the club, it’s not the best way to bow out, but football can be an evil mistress sometimes.

In fairness to Klopp, no one could’ve predicted just how badly his team would fold over the 90 minutes, and the eventual 3-0 defeat is unlikely to be overcome.

That Barcelona night will always live long in the memory of the Anfield faithful, but lightning doesn’t strike twice, especially with the second leg away from home.

For the likes of Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas and Wataru Endo et al, this tie presented the perfect opportunity for them to stake their claim for a more permanent residency in the Reds starting XI, but they blew it. Big style.

Not only was it Liverpool’s first home defeat of any description in 14 months, but as TNT Sports announced in live commentary, it’s also the worst European defeat ever at Anfield.

A defeat that gives Klopp and his men a proverbial mountain to climb in Italy next week.