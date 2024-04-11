“They owe £190m” – Alan Brazil stunned at Leeds United’s financial news

Leeds United recently published their accounts for the 2022/23 season. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire broke down the Whites’ finances.

TalkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil reacted to the financial situation of Leeds United. On April 10, the financial report for the 2022/23 season of the Whites was unveiled, revealing a £33.7 million deficit in the wake of their descent from the Premier League.

Speaking live on TalkSPORT, Brazil claimed: “Well possibly [Leeds could be in trouble], and the reason for that is that, under Jesse Marsch, Leeds spent a fortune on players last season.

“They bought players for £170m and Leeds fans were saying, ‘Well, that’s great, but we thought the owner was looking for a way out, so where’s he getting the money from?’”

“It turns out [former chairman Andrea Radrizzani] has effectively used the Leeds United credit card, so Leeds now owe other clubs £190m in unpaid transfer fees. How are they going to do that in the Championship?!”

Leeds United could be in serious trouble if they don’t get promoted to the Premier League

Looking from the outside in, it seems like it’s promotion or bust for Leeds United this season. They’re in a strong position; currently in third with just a point behind league leaders Leicester City. And there is still plenty of football left to be played.

The Yorkshire club have a few players they may have to sell if promotion is not achieved this season. Crysencio Summerville is a player that is attracting plenty of suitors ahead of the summer.

Additionally, Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray are three more players that Leeds could sell for large transfer fees in order to balance out their financial situation.