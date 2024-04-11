Al-Ittihad will attempt to sign Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah again this summer, first offer unveiled

Saudi Arabia hasn’t given up on trying to bring Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to the Middle East and are set to return to Anfield with another big offer this summer for the superstar.

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad attempted to sign the winger last summer, offering the Merseyside club £150m for the superstar, but the Reds would not accept it so close to the season beginning.

This summer could be a different story as Salah has just one year remaining on his contract at Anfield which means the upcoming transfer window is the ideal time to sell him if the 31-year-old doesn’t sign a new deal.

Liverpool will also have a whole transfer window to replace the Egyptian, which also increases Al-Ittihad’s chances of landing Salah.

According to Ekrem Konur, the Saudi champions will return this summer for Salah and their first offer for the superstar will be around €80m.

Liverpool have a tough Mohamed Salah decision to make

On the surface, Liverpool’s decision looks an easy one as they will be getting €80m or more for a player turning 32 this year.

That money would help the new incoming manager massively as it would allow him to add players to the current Liverpool squad that he wants.

However, Salah is still Liverpool’s best goalscorer and although he is currently out of form, the Egyptian has been magnificent once again this season.

If Al-Ittihad officially submit their €80m offer, it will be interesting to see what Liverpool do as this is not an easy decision for the Reds to have to make.