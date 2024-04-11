Liverpool target certain to leave Premier League club as a free agent ahead of 2024/25 season

Liverpool target Tosin Adarabioyo is almost certain to leave Fulham at the end of the season as several clubs eye up a move for the defender as a free agent.

The centre-back has spent the last four years at Craven Cottage and remains a mainstay in Marco Silva’s team having featured in 23 games during the current campaign, scoring two goals. The Cottagers have offered the 26-year-old a new deal but nothing has been signed as of now and that has prompted Premier League clubs to keep an eye on his situation.

According to Football Insider, Adarabioyo is almost certain to leave Fulham at the end of the season for free as he has so far rejected all new contract proposals.

The 26-year-old wants a new challenge and there are plenty of clubs lining up to sign the player.

According to the report, Premier League duo Liverpool and Tottenham are keen on a potential deal for Adarabioyo as they look to strengthen their defences ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

West Ham, Monaco, AC Milan and other Serie A clubs are also said to be considering a move for the Fulham star.

Could Tosin Adarabioyo make a switch to Liverpool this summer?

At a time when financial fair play restrictions are hampering a lot of Premier League club’s spending, a free agent such as Tosin is a highly sought-after target.

Liverpool look set to lose Joel Matip at the end of the season due to his contract expiring and the 26-year-old is a candidate to replace the 32-year-old at Anfield. This would be a cost-effective way for the Merseyside club to replace the centre-back and could be a route the Reds go down.

However, with no manager in place at Liverpool, is this interest even real as any targets would need to be run by the incoming coach?

The Premier League club will not be able to sign any players until they have their new manager and that is exactly what they are working on at present.