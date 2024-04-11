Liverpool have been linked with the surprise move for the Sporting CP midfielder Marcus Edwards are the end of the season.

A report from Give Me Sport claims that Liverpool are looking at the former Tottenham Hotspur winger And they could look to bring him to Anfield as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian international has been linked with an exit from Liverpool especially with him entering the final year of his contract in the summer.

Edwards has done quite well for Sporting CP since joining the club and they could prove to be a useful acquisition for Liverpool.

The 25-year-old is capable of operating on either flank and he can slot in as the attacking midfielder as well.

He will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool attack. The winger has 6 goals and 8 assists in all competitions this season.

He has a contract with the Portuguese club until the summer of 2026 and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction is departure in the summer.

Can Amorim help Liverpool sign Marcus Edwards?

Liverpool have been linked with the move for the Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as well.

The opportunity to reunite with the Portuguese manager at Anfield could be an attractive option for the player and he is likely to be tempted if Liverpool come calling.

The winger has a £52 million release clause in his contract according to Give Me Sport and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay up.

They will need to add more quality and depth in the wide areas and they must look to sign a quality winger in the summer. However, the reported asking price could be a problem. The rates will have to improve the other areas of their squad as well and spending £52 million on a winger might not be on top of their priority list.