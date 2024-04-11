Man United send officials to watch 10-goal South American in action

Manchester United are keen on signing the Palmeiras striker Thalys.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League and the Red Devils are keeping tabs on him.

According to a report from ESPN, Manchester United have already sent representatives to watch the Brazilian in action and it will be interesting to see if they decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the summer.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in South America and he has a big future ahead of him. He has been a key player for the Palmeiras under-20 side this season and he has 10 goals and an assist in all competitions. The young attacker could be tempted to move to the Premier League at the end of the season and the opportunity to join a big club like Manchester United will be hard to turn down.

The Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have a proven track record of nurturing young players into established stars. They could help the 19-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.

Thalys would be a quality addition to Man United

Manchester United need to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit. The 19-year-old would be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement soon. The 19 year-old will be hoping to prove himself in English football if the transfer goes through. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to the Premier League quickly.

Thalys needs to join a club where there is a clear pathway to the first team and he must seek game time assurances before moving to Manchester United.