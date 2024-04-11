Juventus have reportedly emerged as a surprise possible destination for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

The Bradford-born attacker, currently on loan with Spanish side Getafe, is enjoying a career revival following a scandal that saw him charged with multiple criminal offences before the case was eventually dropped.

Unlikely to ever play for the Red Devils again, Greenwood, 22, faces an uncertain future, but showing good form this season, as well as proving he is still one of Europe’s brightest talents, the Englishman is expected to move to another top club.

Man United transfer news: Juventus join race to sign Mason Greenwood

And although the likes of Barcelona have also been linked, according to a recent report from La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Fichajes), the 22-year-old has emerged as a summer target for Juventus.

Rumoured to be willing to offer United defender Bremer in exchange for Greenwood, Juventus are plotting a mini-squad overhaul and with a wide-attacker top of the priority list, United’s number 11, who has scored eight goals in 28 games, in all competitions, so far this season, could certainly prove a smart signing.

As for Bremer, this isn’t the first time the 27-year-old Brazilian has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and with Erik Ten Hag in desperate need of at least one new centre-back ahead of Raphael Varane’s expected departure, a swap agreement involving Juventus’ number three and Greenwood is a deal that could benefit all parties, including both players.