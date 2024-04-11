Manchester United are keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

According to SportBILD via SportWitness, Manchester United are interested in the right back and they have already registered their interest in the player and made contact regarding a potential move.

The Netherlands international has a €40 million release clause in his contract and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Manchester United defence.

The Red Devils need a quality right-back who will contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Frimpong has 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions they see them and he could prove to be a major upgrade on someone like Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace defender has been criticised for his shortcomings going forward and Manchester United need a more complete full-back at their disposal.

€40 million seems like a reasonable asking price for the defender and the Dutch international is likely to improve further and he could easily justify the investment.

The 23-year-old is exceptional going forward and he will add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack if the Red Devils can get the deal done.

Euro giants keen on Jeremie Frimpong

They are not the only club keen on him and European heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are interested in signing the talented young defender as well.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can fend off the competition from the two European heavyweights and sign the 23-year-old defender at the end of the season.

However, the report mentions that Manchester United must look to exercise the defender’s release clause before the 14th of June. The Red Devils will not want to pay over the odds for the highly-rated defender and therefore they should look to make their move quickly.