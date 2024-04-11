Manchester City lead their rivals in the hunt for Jamal Musiala

Manchester City are one of a number of Europe’s top clubs considering a move for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala this summer.

The Independent report that City’s interest in the German is more advanced than their rivals.

The 21-year-old is one of the most highly rated prospects in European football, but reportedly wants guarantees about Bayern’s ability to compete amid a frustrating season.

City leading the way for Musiala?

Musiala’s contract with the German giants runs until 2026, and so far there hasn’t been much indication from the playmaker that he wants to extend his current deal.

The report adds there’s a belief among other clubs that the German international might be buyable this year or next, with Pep Guardiola’s side currently the most interested.

Reportedly City’s hierarchy want to improve the attacking areas of the squad this summer as Kevin De Bruyne enters his mid thirties.

It’s believed the English champions want to add two players who can play fluidly across the forward line and have been strongly linked with a move for West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta.

Signing Musiala would be something of a coup for City given the German international is considered to have the talent and potential to become one of the best players in the world.

The Independent claims that Musiala favours a move to the Premier League due to the league’s international profile, and because he grew up in west London.

Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain are amongst the other clubs interested.

The playmaker was part of the academy set up at Chelsea, and had represented England at youth level before deciding to make the move to Germany and initially join Bayern’s u17’s before progressing to the first team.

Musiala has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season scoring, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists.