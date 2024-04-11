Newcastle set to decide the sale of £21m workhorse this summer

Newcastle look set to part ways with Miguel Almiron this summer as the Magpies need to sell some stars to cooperate with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The Magpies were not able to sign any players during the January window as they would have broken these regulations and it looks like this could be an issue again this summer.

Eddie Howe will want to strengthen his side heavily ahead of the 2024/25 season, not only to make the Tyneside club more competitive but to help deal with injury issues that arise again.

Newcastle have been short players this season and that has forced Howe to be creative with some of his starting lineups.

Many players have been tipped for the exit door at St James’ Park but one that looks certain is Miguel Almiron.

According to iNews, Newcastle are likely to sell the winger this summer and report that the Tyneside outfit could sanction a move before the end of June as that is the end of the Premier League’s accounting period with regards to profit and sustainability.

Fans of the English club will be sad to see the Paraguayan leave as he has been a top servant ever since joining Newcastle as part of a £21million deal with Atlanta United back when Rafa Benitez was manager in 2019.

Almiron is a workhorse on the right side of Howe’s team and showed his quality last season as his contributions played a major part in Newcastle securing Champions League football.