Eddie Howe is reportedly targeting a new midfielder for the summer transfer window.

The Newcastle United boss has endured a stressful season plagued by injuries and suspensions, therefore, keen to reinforce his options to avoid a repeat next time out, Howe, according to recent reports, is desperate for the Magpies to sign at least one new central playmaker.

And according to TEAMtalk, one of the names high up on the Englishman’s wishlist is Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The Scotland international arrived at the AMEX Stadium in 2022 following a £9 million transfer from Chelsea.

Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe eyeing Billy Gilmour

Quickly becoming an important player under Roberto De Zerbi, rival clubs have started to take notice of the midfielder’s performances, including Newcastle, who are believed to be among the sides most interested in the 22-year-old.

Thought to be targeting a ‘ball-playing’ type technician, Howe’s pursuit of Gilmour could lead to the Seagulls becoming unsettled, and that won’t be appreciated, especially at a time when De Zerbi’s future is also under threat.

Nevertheless, while Brighton stand to make a profit on Gilmour regardless of what happens with him, business under owner Tony Bloom keeps booming as the side from the south coast continues to follow a model that sees them in a healthy financial position.

As for the player himself, since joining Brighton, Gilmour, who has two years left on his deal, has registered four assists in 53 games in all competitions. He has yet to open his goalscoring account for the club but still with seven Premier League games left to play, will be hoping to change that between now and the end of the season.