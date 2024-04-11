Video: Prince William and Prince George spotted celebrating Ollie Watkins’ goal at Villa Park

Thursday night saw Aston Villa take on Lille in the Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg, and Villa Park went wild when Ollie Watkins opened the scoring after just 13 minutes.

It was his 25th goal of the season and that kind of goalscoring form will surely see him on the plane to Germany for the European Championship.

Celebrating wildly inside the ground were none other than Prince William and Prince George.

A goal by royal appointment you could say.

