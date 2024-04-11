Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has been linked with a surprise move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from Give Me Sport claims that the Brazilian could embark on a fresh challenge at the end of the season. Spurs paid £60 million to sign the Brazilian striker from Everton, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations.

The 26-year-old had a very disappointing campaign last year and he started the current season in mediocre form as well. However, he has picked up form in recent weeks.

Richarlison was expected to fill the void left by Harry Kane. But the newly appointed Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has chosen to use Son Heung-min in the central role.

Apparently, Richarlison was hoping to be the main man after the departure of Kane. It will be interesting to see if he decides to move on in the summer. The striker has not been able to justify the price Tottenham paid for him, and it would be quite surprising if he decided to leave the club in the summer because of his role under Postecoglou.

Richarlison should stay at Tottenham

The Brazilian should look to stay and prove his worth at the North London club in the coming seasons. He is entering the peak years of his career and he could be an important player for Tottenham.

It seems unlikely that the striker would move on because of Postecoglou’s decision to use him as a wide forward. Richarlison was never a poacher throughout his career and he has excelled as a complete forward at clubs like Everton and Watford in the past.

Using him as the number nine could limit his contributions on the pitch and he can be a lot more effective in a supporting role and in the wide areas. Postecoglou’s use of the Brazilian has been quite efficient and he is slowly regaining his confidence and sharpness.