Serhou Guirassy remains keen on completing a move to the Premier League this summer.

The Stuttgart striker has been one of Europe’s most prolific forwards this season and has scored 24 Bundesliga goals so far, a tally bettered only by Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

The Guinea international was strongly linked with a move to England in January and was reportedly open to a mid season switch, with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal believed to be considering a deal.

Guirassy to join the Premier League this summer?

The 28-year-old has a release clause of just £15m in his current contract which makes him a very attractive proposition for any potential suitors.

The forward turned down a new contract with Stuttgart ahead of the January window and it still remains to be seen if he will sign fresh terms before the summer window opens.

The German club are still hopeful that their star striker will stay beyond the of the season and Stuttgart’s sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth told Sky Germany:

“In the last two transfer periods, it was the case that almost everyone was ready for him to leave but he stayed both times.”

Wohlgemuth admitted that securing Champions League football could be pivotal to their hopes of keeping Guirassy.

“It’s a piece of the puzzle for players to decide for or against us”, he added.

Despite not leaving in January Guriassy’s release clause is active again this summer, and HITC have reported that Premier League interest remains, with the player ready to make the move, but he remains very focused on Stuttgart’s end to the season.

The reports adds Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Fulham and West Ham have all watched Guirassy in action in recent months, and there is also interest from Italy and Spain.

Guriassy’s current contract runs until 2026 but Stuttgart remain hopeful of agreeing a new deal which either increases the clause or removes it completely.