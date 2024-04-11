Steve McManaman delivers scathing assessment of Liverpools defeat to Atalanta claiming the wheels came off

Steve McManaman has delivered a scathing assessment of Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Atalanta claiming the wheels have come off.

Jurgen Klopp’s men hadn’t lost at Anfield since Real Madrid beat them 5-2 in the Champions League in February 2023.

Despite their imperious home record a brace from former West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca, and a late goal from Mario Pasalic means the Reds face a huge task to turn the tie around in next week’s return leg.

McManaman criticises Liverpool’s performance

Liverpool had been widely expected to beat the Italian outfit and return to winning ways following last weekend’s draw with Manchester United.

The Reds are many peoples favourites to make the final in Dublin, and despite having some early chances they faltered and made a lot of individual errors at the back which were duly punished.

Former Liverpool player McManaman believes Atalanta’s win will mean more to them than their previous victory over Liverpool and in quotes picked up by Mail Sport said:

“This victory means more to them [Atalanta] of course because last time Liverpool had qualified and changed the team.

“This time this is against the favourites at Anfield, the favourites who people expected to walk to Dublin.

“And woah! They’ve put a stop to that talk. And do you know what, they haven’t deserved it tonight. Liverpool have been very average.

“They’ve been amazing this year and all the nice things that have been said about them, but tonight, wow the wheels have come off.

“All the substitutions that have been made haven’t had an impact as they have had this year. It will be interesting to see what the manager has to say when he explains it away because there’s a lot to explain!”

Speaking on the return leg McManaman believes the Reds will have to stop Atalanta from scoring.

“They’ll have to keep a clean sheet at Bergamo and they’re finding that hard to do.”

Liverpool have to quickly forget about this disappointing defeat and shift focus back on the Premier League title race as Crystal Palace head to Anfield on Sunday in a must win for Klopp’s men as they look to win the league.