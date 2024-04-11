Video: Stuart Pearce tells West Ham fans to be careful what they wish for

Former West Ham defender and assistant manager, Stuart Pearce, has reminded fans of the club just what it is that David Moyes has brought to the East London outfit.

Moyes has become a divisive character mainly due to what’s perceived to be an outdated way of playing football, even if his general record stands up well.

Pearce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast that three European campaigns and one trophy – only the fourth major trophy that the Hammers have won in their entire history – means that the Scot should be held in higher esteem.

‘Be careful what you wish for’ was his sage advice.

