Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

However, Rudy Galetti claims that they have already identified a potential alternative should they fail to sign the Mexican striker.

Genova attacker Albert Gudmundsson remains a concrete option for Tottenham should they fail to sign the 22-year-old attacker this summer.

Given it has been outstanding for the Dutch outfit firewood scoring 24 goals in all competitions. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Harry Kane.

However, Gudmundsson has done quite well what’s the Italian club as well.

Tottenham have an amicable relationship with his club after signing Radu Dragusin during the January transfer window from Genoa.

The Icelandic attacker has 12 goals in all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Tottenham attack.

He could lead the line for them and allow players like Son Heung Min and Richarlison to operate in a more natural role as the wide forward.

The opportunity to play for a big Premier League club will be quite attractive for Gudmundsson as well and he will want to join Tottenham if the opportunity presents itself.

It is fair to assume that the Icelandic attacker is likely to cost less than Gimenez as well.

?? #Tottenham are looking for a new ST to strenghten the attack. ? Santiago #Gimenez appears to be the priority: contacts with #Feyenoord are going on for weeks. ? #Gudmundsson – strongly followed by #Inter – remains a concrete option in case of no agreement with the ??. pic.twitter.com/5q98wVtSwC — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) April 10, 2024

Albert Gudmundsson would be a value for money addition

Tottenham will have to strengthen multiple areas of their squad during the summer transfer window.

They should look to bring in a quality central midfielder who is capable of controlling the tempo of the game and they need to sign another central defender as well.

Spending a premium on a striker might not be possible for them and therefore they will look to move for reasonable options in the market.

Gudmundsson seems a good fit for them and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the 26-year-old attacker at the end of the season.