Tottenham the latest club to show interest in signing Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura this summer

Tottenham are the latest Premier League club to enter the race for Algerian striker Mohamed Amoura this summer.

Amoura has impressed for Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise this season, and has scored 17 goals in 23 games.

Spurs are reportedly looking to add depth to their forward line as the north London club still don’t have adequate back up for Heung-Min Son following the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer.

Mohamed Amoura heading to the Premier League?

The 23-year-old is currently under contract until 2027, but GIVEMESPORT report that Tottenham are the latest Premier League club to declare interest in the Algerian.

Spurs remain firmly in the race for Champions League qualification and securing a place in next season’s competition could give them the edge over their rivals in the race for Amoura’s signature.

The report adds that fellow Premier League clubs Wolves and West Ham are keeping an eye on the forward’s progress as he continues to impress this season.

West Ham have ageing options across their front line, which includes the likes of Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, whilst Wolves have suffered injuries to their front three this season and could lose star man Pedro Neto this summer.

The potential signing of Amoura could offer vital squad depth to Ange Postecoglou’s side, with Richarlison currently seen as the next best option behind Son, while it remains to be seen if Timo Werner’s loan move will be made permanent.

Amoura could be targeted as a new front man to come in and learn from Son, and the Algerian is reportedly considered as the best talent from the country since Riyad Mahrez.

Spurs had always struggled to find striking options when searching for an understudy to Kane and it appears the club are now encountering the same issues with Son.

Perhaps a young striker with hunger and a point to prove could be the way forward, and Amoura definitely ticks those boxes.