Tottenham lining up summer move for €40m-rated versatile Bundesliga star

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie at the end of the season.

According to a report from SportBILD via SportWitness, Tottenham have the 22-year-old central defender on their radar and the German club could be open to selling him especially if they manage to secure the long-term future of Jonathan Tah.

The German club value the defender at €40 million and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay up. The report claims that Tottenham are currently pursuing the player ahead of the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether the North London outfit decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player in the summer.

Signing the 22-year-old for €40 million would represent an excellent investment for Tottenham. Hincapie has proven his quality in the Bundesliga and he is good enough to succeed in the Premier League as well. He could easily justify the outlay in the coming seasons.

The Ecuador international is still only 22 and is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top class Premier League defender with the right guidance.

Tottenham must sign Piero Hincapie

Spurs need another quality central defender to complete their defensive unit and the South American would be the ideal acquisition for them. They should look to get the deal done at the end of the season.

The opportunity to join Tottenham will be an attractive option for the player and he will hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement soon.

Hincapie is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as the left back. His tactical versatility will be an added bonus as well. He can slot into a back three as well as a back four. Apart from his defensive qualities, he is excellent with his distribution and he will help Spurs build from the back.