Bryan Gil could leave Tottenham this summer with surprise interest coming from Dutch side Feyenoord.

The 23-year-old arrived in north London in the 2021 summer window from Spanish side Seville, with Spurs paying £21.6m and allowing Erik Lamela to move the other way as part of the deal.

Gil had a reputation as one of the brightest prospects in Spanish football at the time and it appeared Daniel Levy may have pulled off a shrewd move.

Bryan Gil set to leave Tottenham this summer?

The Spanish international has struggled to make an impact at Spurs and has only made 42 appearances across all competitions since joining.

Gil has been loaned out twice, first to Valencia and then back to Seville before being given an opportunity to try and nail down a starting spot under Ange Postecoglou.

Unfortunately , the former Seville man struggled to nail down a regular place and has fallen behind Heung-min Son, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski in the pecking order.

Gil has only made 11 appearances this season, of which just two were starts and plunged further down the pecking order when Timo Werner arrived on loan in January.

Spurs have an option to make Werner’s move permanent this summer and Team Talk have reported that Levy made it clear to Gil he was free to leave on a permanent basis, with the north London club likely to take a heavy loss on the Spaniard.

The Netherlands a surprise destination?

Dutch outlet 1908.nl claim that talks are already underway between Gil and Feyenoord with a move to the Eredivisie now viewed as most likely for the former Seville man.

The reports adds that the Dutch side have already opened contact with Gil’s agent, with it being reported the Rotterdam outfit think very highly of the forward, and have presented a concrete proposal to his agent.

Gil is under contract until 2026 and Spurs will want to recoup as much money as possible, but it is claimed that a cut price deal of between £5m and £8.5m would be enough to get the deal done.