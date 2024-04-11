Transfer news: Gyokeres to Arsenal if Amorim joins Liverpool? Plus Chelsea GK links & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Could Amorim to Liverpool boost Arsenal’s Gyokeres transfer hopes?

Viktor Gyokeres’ agent Hasan Cetinkaya has spoken publicly to admit that his client’s future at Sporting Lisbon could be tied to the future of manager Ruben Amorim. We know Amorim is currently looking like the leading candidate for the Liverpool job, with contacts taking place even if a deal is not done yet.

Gyokeres, who has had a superb first season with Sporting with 50 goal/assist contributions, had many proposals last summer from different clubs, but Amorim was a key factor for him to join Sporting. So obviously, with Amorim probably leaving this summer, it could mean the same for Gyokeres.

Ousmane Diomande is another player who’s been the subject of speculation linking him with top clubs. We’ll see what happens – for sure Sporting will fight to keep their stars but it will depends on the proposals. For Gyokeres, they insist on clubs paying his €100m release clause. As previously reported, the Swedish striker is one of the names on Arsenal’s list, they really like the player, but still need to decide internally what kind of striker they will prioritise this summer.

Ivan Toney transfer fee depends on how many suitors he has this summer

Another striker we know has been on Arsenal’s radar is Ivan Toney, and there’s been fresh speculation again about the Brentford star, who could be one to watch this summer as he approaches the final year of his contract.

There was interest in Toney in January but at that time Brentford were insisting only on crazy proposals to let him go, and so a deal didn’t materialise. For the summer it could be different, and his price tag could be lower, but my understanding is it would not be quite as low as the £30-40m some reports have stated.

I don’t like to deny what my other colleagues are claiming as anyone has their sources and information. Still, my information is not the same, in this moment I’m told Brentford want more than this reported fee. My understanding is also that there are still no talks taking place with any club, so for sure the number of clubs involved in the race will be key to understand the final price.

What’s the truth behind the Joao Gomes Arsenal transfer links?

Another player being linked with Arsenal by some outlets is Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes. Of course it’s normal to see stories like this, and we only recently also saw rumours about Manchester United wanting the Brazil international.

My understanding remains that there’s still nothing concrete for Gomes at the moment. Every week there’s a new team being linked in the media, almost all of them… he’s being scouted by a number of top clubs as I’ve mentioned before, but nothing has entered into concrete stages yet.

With United and Gomes, we’ll have to see what they decide to do in midfield this summer, and much of that should become clearer once they have their new directors and structure in place and decide their strategy for the next transfer window.

Rodrygo nearly joined Liverpool, but nothing is happening now

It was another fantastic performance by Rodrygo for Real Madrid in the Champions League this week, and I can say that the club are super happy with him even as Kylian Mbappe and Endrick are expected to be on their way to the Bernabeu this summer.

Rodrygo also spoke about having the opportunity to join Liverpool earlier in his career, but there’s nothing more to say about interest from the Reds now – Rodrygo is obviously well known by everyone these days as he’s a superstar scoring goals.

I’m sure probably all the clubs in the world would like to sign him, but there’s zero happening on that front at this stage. His full focus on Real Madrid, with a new deal signed a few months ago which includes a €1bn release clause.

In other news…

Xabi Alonso – He may be staying at Bayer Leverkusen this summer, but has Xabi Alonso hinted at a future Premier League move? “You never know…At the moment I have enough on my plate to think about, but I’m still young as a coach and for sure it’s a nice opportunity.”

Riccardo Calafiori – Juventus have already started contacts to sign Riccardo Calafiori after the 21-year-old defender’s strong form for Bologna. FC Basel will receive 40% future sale over €4m, so this is a factor; but Juve are pushing as they want Calafiori and he’s keen on the move.

Bento – Despite this talented Brazilian goalkeeper being linked with Chelsea, I’m not aware of contacts with Chelsea so far, let’s see what they decide to do but at this point, nothing is concrete. Chelsea still have to decide what they want to do with GKs in general having also Kepa and Slonina set to return from their loan deals this summer.