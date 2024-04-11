EFL deduct two points from Sheffield United after club defaulted on payments

The 2023/24 Premier League campaign will arguably go down as one of the worst in Sheffield United’s history.

At the time of writing and with just seven games left of their season, the Blades have managed to amass just 16 points so far.

They’ve come via just three wins and seven draws and it’s only a matter of time before they’ll be relegated straight back to the Championship.

If Chris Wilder and the club thought that things were going to get any better in 2024/25, they’ll be surely mistaken if Thursday’s news is anything to go by.

Sheffield United deducted two points from next season

The Guardian (subscription required) are one of many outlets to note that the Bramall Lane outfit have been deducted two points from the start of next season because of defaulting on payments to other clubs during their time in the English second tier in 2022/23.

They also have another two-point penalty that has been suspended – for now.

Should the club again fail to meet their financial obligations to other member clubs, then the further punishment will be actioned.

What the news does is alert potential new signings to the fact that Sheffield United are seemingly a club that don’t conduct their business properly, and that could have a negative effect on whether the club are able to land any transfer targets in the summer.

It might even see Wilder walk away if the feeling around the club sees it remain down in the doldrums.

For now, the manager needs to concentrate on seeing out the season in the best possible way.

Though any wins are unlikely to change the narrative of Sheffield United being one of the poorest teams to grace the top-flight, a victory or two will at least give their long-suffering fans something to cheer about.