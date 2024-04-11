Video: Ollie Watkins on target to set Aston Villa on their way against Lille

Once again Ollie Watkins was in the right place at the right time for Aston Villa, powering home a 13th minute header to give the hosts the lead against Lille in their Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg.

John McGinn fired in a superb corner, and Watkins rose highest to meet it perfectly.

The noise that greeted the ball nestling in the back of the net was incredible, and Villa Park was bouncing in expectation of another victory.

Ollie Watkins, a world class striker. Enough said. ? Come on Villa – let’s go for the kill and kill this tie off! #AVFC pic.twitter.com/wZQtJps3fo — Matt Lynch (@mattlyynch) April 11, 2024

Ollie Watkins makes his mark yet again to give Aston Villa the lead against Lille ??#UECL ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/F9h11EYrCS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 11, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports and RMC Sport