Video: Ollie Watkins on target to set Aston Villa on their way against Lille

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Once again Ollie Watkins was in the right place at the right time for Aston Villa, powering home a 13th minute header to give the hosts the lead against Lille in their Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg.

John McGinn fired in a superb corner, and Watkins rose highest to meet it perfectly.

More Stories / Latest News
“They owe £190m” – Alan Brazil stunned at Leeds United’s financial news
Joelinton signs new long term contract with Newcsstle
Premier League will use Semi Automated Offside Technology from 2024/25

The noise that greeted the ball nestling in the back of the net was incredible, and Villa Park was bouncing in expectation of another victory.

Pictures from TNT Sports and RMC Sport

More Stories Ollie Watkins Unai Emery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.