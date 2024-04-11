Video: Van Dijk blames too many errors for surprise Liverpool defeat

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool skipper, Virgil van Dijk, wasn’t in the mood for small talk or chit chat in his post-match interview after a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta.

The Reds weren’t at the races for long periods of the game, and van Dijk suggested that too many individual errors is what caused them to lose the match.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Jurgen Klopp will regret his Liverpool selection against Atalanta
Jurgen Klopp was furious with Liverpool’s defending as Atalanta hammer the Reds at Anfield
Tottenham the latest club to show interest in signing Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura this summer

The likelihood of them managing to score at least three inItaly to take the game at least into extra time would be a huge feat at this point in time.

Pictures from TNT Sports

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.