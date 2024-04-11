Video: Van Dijk blames too many errors for surprise Liverpool defeat

Liverpool skipper, Virgil van Dijk, wasn’t in the mood for small talk or chit chat in his post-match interview after a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta.

The Reds weren’t at the races for long periods of the game, and van Dijk suggested that too many individual errors is what caused them to lose the match.

The likelihood of them managing to score at least three inItaly to take the game at least into extra time would be a huge feat at this point in time.

"Too many individual mistakes" Virgil van Dijk reflects on unexpected 3-0 loss to Atalanta at Anfield… ?? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/TCaCthvP93 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 11, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports