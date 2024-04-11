Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool were punished for their mistakes in Atalanta defeat

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admitted they were punished for making too many mistakes in their 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the first leg of the Europa League quarter final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were stunned by the Italians and fell to their first defeat at Anfield in 33 games as they failed to bounce back from the draw against Manchester United last weekend.

The Reds had opportunities early on but then faltered, and two goals from former West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca and a late goal from Mario Pasalic left them facing an uphill task in the return leg.

A very disappointing night for Liverpool