West Ham favourites to land Liverpool flop in summer

West Ham United are reportedly in pole position to sign former Liverpool loanee Arthur Melo in the summer transfer window.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Hammers, along with Arsenal and Everton, are interested in offering the on-loan Juventus midfielder a route back into English football following a disastrous spell with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds last season.

Arriving at Anfield and expected to help ease the workload on Klopp’s industrious midfield, Arthur Melo’s time in Merseyside could not have gone worse after a series of injuries saw him feature in just one game.

Consequently sent back to Turin, the Juventus midfielder, now on loan with Fiorentina, is expected to depart the Old Lady at the end of the season as the Serie A giants look to raise funds, and West Ham is considered a possible destination for the 27-year-old Brazilian.