West Ham approach to sign Premier League striker after £60m price drop

Rumours abound suggesting that West Ham are positioning themselves as a frontrunner to secure the signature of Brentford star Ivan Toney during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg recently provided insight into West Ham’s pursuit, revealing that the club have initiated discussions regarding Toney’s potential transfer.

The once lofty valuation of £100 million, asserted by Thomas Frank, now appears to have dwindled significantly, with reports suggesting Toney could be attainable for a considerably reduced fee ranging between £30 to £40 million.

The English player, who netted 20 goals in the league last season, is heavily rumoured to depart as his contract is set to expire in 2025.

Since making his return to action after serving his suspension, Toney has scored four goals and added an assist in 12 Premier League starts. This instant impact has only increased the list of teams who are hoping to sign the 28-year-old this summer.

West Ham have struggled to nail down a natural striker under David Moyes

One position that West Ham United have significantly struggled with over recent years is having a proper number nine. David Moyes attempted to solve that problem in 2022 when he approved a substantial deal for Gianluca Scamacca.

However, the Italian forward failed to impress and Moyes would turn to Michail Antonio as the main forward in the 22/23 campaign. Fast forward a year later and the 34-year-old has started just 15 Premier League matches due to injury issues.

With Michail Antonio’s contract set to expire next year and Jarrod Bowen sidelined due to injury, David Moyes faces a pressing need for additional attacking options to bolster his squad. The absence of key players underscores the importance of strengthening the team’s striker depth, particularly if Moyes intends to stay beyond the current season.