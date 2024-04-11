According to TalkSPORT, via Claret & Hugh, West Ham United are contemplating whether or not to sell Kurt Zouma this summer.

The French centre-back has been involved regularly for the Hammers this season, starting 27 Premier League games, adding three goals and only recording three clean sheets.

Should Kurt Zouma decide to leave West Ham United, the club seems to have already identified a capable replacement in Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham. Adarabioyo’s potential acquisition on a free transfer offers an economically savvy solution, especially considering Zouma’s substantial weekly wages of £125,000.

The reported contrast in earnings between Zouma and Adarabioyo, with the latter purportedly earning £47,000 per week, highlights the financial prudence and strategic planning evident in West Ham’s transfer approach.

Adarabioyo’s proven abilities as a centre-back make him an attractive option for the club as they seek to maintain defensive stability and continue their upward trajectory in the Premier League.

Is Kurt Zouma’s time at West Ham coming to an end?

After an impressive tenure of 151 appearances and ten goals for Chelsea, Kurt Zouma made the move eastward within the capital to join West Ham United for a reported fee of £29.8 million.

Securing a four-year contract with the Hammers, Zouma’s arrival was marked by his appointment as club captain following Declan Rice’s departure.

His experience and defensive prowess have been instrumental in bolstering West Ham’s backline, providing leadership and stability on the field. However, his time at the London Stadium could be coming to an end.