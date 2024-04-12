Watch: Plymouth Argyle have taken the lead against Leicester City

Plymouth Argyle have taken the lead against the Championship leaders Leicester City.

It’s quite simply the beauty of the Championship. Plymouth Argyle, who are in danger of being relegated, have drawn first blood against the side gunning for the league title Leicester City.

It hasn’t been the best of starts for both teams, but the home side have managed to go 1-0 up through Mustapha Bundu.

After latching onto a through ball from Adam Forshaw, Bundu drove into the box from the left-hand side, cut onto his right foot and curled the ball home into the bottom right corner.

What a FINISH from Mustapha Bundu! ? pic.twitter.com/iXXT8cRv2X — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 12, 2024

It’s interesting to note that Leicester have not won at Plymouth since 1955, and that poor run could continue tonight.