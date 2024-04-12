Video: Liverpool sensation Jayden Danns scores outrageous goal for U21’s team against Manchester United

Jayden Danns has scored an outrageous goal for Liverpool’s under 21’s against Manchester United’s under 21’s.

Liverpool’s under 21’s were 2-0 up against their rivals until Jayden Danns produced a magical back-heel finish to put the Reds 3-0 up at Old Trafford.

Danns is no stranger to the spotlight having featured a few times for the first team. The teenager made a brilliant appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s team in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

This victory for Liverpool’s under 21’s moves them up to fifth in the Premier League 2 Division 1 standings. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s under 21’s reside in 14th.

