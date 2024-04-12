Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Atalanta midfielder Ederson Dos Santos.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Italian league, and he has been a key player for Atalanta. His performances have attracted the attention of Premier League clubs and journalist Thiago Fernandes has now revealed that the London clubs are keen on him.

Arsenal need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park. Ederson will add defensive cover, goals and creativity to the side. He has the tools to develop into a complete midfielder for Arsenal with the right guidance.

He has already proven himself in Italian football and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League. He could be the ideal replacement for someone like Jorginho in the long-term.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal follow-up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player at the end of the season. The midfielder is reportedly valued at around €60-70 million and therefore he will be an expensive acquisition.

Chelsea keen on Ederson as well

Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking to add more quality in the middle of the park as well. They have already spent substantial amounts of money on Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in recent windows. Spending €60-70 million on another midfielder would be quite surprising, especially when they have other areas they need to strengthen.

Chelsea must look to improve their attacking unit and the defence in the summer. They have had a disappointing season so far and they could finish in the midtable positions.

While there is no doubt that Ederson is a quality player who would improve them in the middle of the park, they have other pressing needs and it will be interesting to see what the Blues decide.