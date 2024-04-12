Arsenal and Man United consider move for £128m rated attacker

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Arsenal and Manchester United have expressed interest in signing AC Milan star Rafael Leao this summer.

The 24-year-old, who joined San Siro Stadium from LOSC Lille in 2019, has become one of Serie A’s top players in recent years, having helped his team win the Scudetto a few years ago.

The Portuguese player had a difficult start to the season, but in the last few games, he has shown signs of promise, tallying 12 goals and dishing out 10 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal are looking to add an attacker in the summer

Leao is a major target for Arsenal, who seek to bolster their offensive unit in the summer, according to the Fichajes report.

The Portuguese player is reportedly valued by Milan at about £128 million, and Arsenal are unwilling to pay that much since they also want to bolster other areas of their squad.

Fichajes also claims that Manchester United are prepared to step up their efforts in order to get Leao, meaning the Red Devils might thwart Arsenal’s ambitions to acquire the Milan attacker.

The Portuguese player is talented and may be a wise addition to Manchester United or Arsenal.

However, Leao’s work rate off the ball isn’t up to the standards established by the managers of Gunners and the Red Devils, since both Arteta and Ten Hag like using a high-pressing approach.

Leao typically plays left-wing position for both his club and his country.

The Portugal international would add pace and goals to Arsenal

He is powerful, fast, and adept at dribbling past opposing defenders in confined spaces.

He can also connect plays, create opportunities for other attackers, and finish plays well.

Both the clubs would find it difficult to match Milan’s high asking price for the Portugal international.

It is expected to be a busy summer transfer window at the Emirates Stadium and Old Trafford, with both the teams needing additions in a number of different positions.