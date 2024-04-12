Arsenal star being targeted in a surprise swoop by Juventus

Despite worries that at the end of this season, he would need surgery to finally fix a long-term injury, Juventus are currently exploring a surprise deal for one Arsenal player.

As they begin preparing for the summer sales, the Bianconeri are closely monitoring events at Emirates Stadium.

Juventus, who are behind Inter Milan by 20 points after 31 games, need to bolster their squad in the summer.

Juventus are well-positioned to qualify and make a comeback to the Champions League .

The Italian giants will thus try to grab the opportunity to sign an Arsenal player.

TuttoJuve, which asserts that Juventus are closely monitoring Gabriel Jesus’ situation at the North London club, makes this claim.

Due to his form issues and injuries this season, the 27-year-old is currently unsure of his future in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the Premier League club.

The Brazilian striker has no intention of leaving Arsenal

Jesus plans to stay at Emirates Stadium to the end of his contract in June 2027.

He has not thought twice about leaving the Gunners.

The Bianconeri, who are prepared to move if Arsenal agree, are intrigued by the possibility of a loan agreement, which is not entirely off the table.

After only four goals in 21 Premier League games this season, Arsenal are no longer sure that Jesus is their future No. 9.

Even with Jesus misfiring this season, the Gunners have not faced any trouble in scoring goals.

Arteta wants a new striker at Arsenal

However, Arteta plans to sign new striker in the summer transfer window and Jesus might see limited playing time at the club moving forward.

The Brazilian international joined Arsenal with great expectations but his move to the Emirates Stadium has been troubled by injuries and consistency issues.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for a new striker in the summer with names like Ivan Toney, Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen being mentioned in the media.