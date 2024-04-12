Arsenal star on the verge of leaving with La Liga clubs interested in him

According to reports, Arsenal are prepared to cash in on one of their young talents this summer, with his future at the Emirates Stadium looking dark.

While the Gunners are currently involved in a title battle, the team will already have one eye on the approaching transfer window.

One player in particular who has an unclear future in north London is Charlie Patino. The 20-year-old currently playing for Swansea on loan, but the stint hasn’t exactly gone well.

Under new Swansea manager Luke Williams, the 20-year-old has only made sporadic appearances and hasn’t made a start for the Championship team since the beginning of January.

According to The Standard, Patino’s chances of playing for Mikel Arteta are dwindling, and he plans to move overseas this summer.

Arsenal manager has made up his mind

According to the source, Arteta is expected to sanction the midfield player’s departure during the next transfer window, allowing Arsenal to take advantage of the young player’s contract.

Additionally, according to the same source, Patino has admirers in Spain.

It’s interesting to note that the midfield player’s father granted him a Spanish passport, which could ease his transfer to La Liga.

Patino, who is only 20 years old, still has many great years in front of him, therefore moving overseas could be the best move for him right now.

The young player has shown flashes of his talent for Arsenal

Over his career as a professional football player, Patino has shown glimpses of promise and ability.

Patino gained vital experience and playing time last season on a fruitful loan at Blackpool.

But recent events indicate that Patino’s circumstances may be changing, as his opportunities at Swansea City have decreased.

Patino’s probable exit from Arsenal represents a turning point in his career, one that will hopefully allow him to thrive in fresh settings and reach his full potential on the pitch.