Despite being a long-time transfer target for Arsenal, Aston Villa are reportedly ‘confident’ midfielder Douglas Luiz will sign a new contract.

Becoming an integral figure under Unai Emery, Luiz, 25, has been one of the Villians’ most used, trusted and relied-upon players this season.

Luiz’s importance to his side’s push for European qualification cannot be underestimated, and in line with his role, the club, according to talkSPORT, are hopeful of tying him down on fresh, and presumably improved, terms.

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners dealt Douglas Luiz blow

Reportedly ‘growing increasingly hopeful’ the Brazilian will agree to extend his stay at Villa Park, the club could deliver a brutal transfer blow to league leaders Arsenal after Mikel Arteta identified the number six as the ideal player to continue his Gunners’ transformation.

Speculation Luiz will sign a new long-term deal in the Midlands means Arsenal’s transfer business will have to lay elsewhere in the summer, regardless of whether or not they go on to lift their first Premier League title since 2004.

As for Luiz, the South American is deserving of all the plaudits coming his way. His efforts in the heart of Emery’s midfield have ensured Villa are back on the right track and appear to have justified the club’s decision to reject transfer approaches last summer.

Since joining the Villains from Manchester City in 2019, Luiz, who has represented Brazil on 12 occasions, has directly contributed to 46 goals in 197 games in all competitions.