Arsenal are keen on signing the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson at the end of the season.

A report from the German publication BILD (h/t SportWitness) claims that Arsenal are keeping tabs on his progress, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the player in the summer.

The midfielder has previously admitted that he dreams of playing in the Premier League and the opportunity to join a big club like Arsenal could be an attractive proposition for him.

It is no secret that Arsenal need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. Thomas Partey has had his fair share of injury problems and he will need to be replaced in the summer. Jorginho is past his best as well.

Arsenal need a reliable partner for Declan Rice and the 19-year-old certainly fits the profile. He is capable of operating as the central midfielder as well as a box-to-box midfielder. He can contribute at both ends of the pitch and Mikel Arteta could groom him into a complete central midfielder.

The La Liga midfielder is highly rated around Europe and he has been linked with other Premier League clubs recently. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can beat the competition for his services this summer. The Gunners have the resources to sign the player and they have the pull to convince him to move to North London as well.

Arsenal could use Hugo Larsson

Arsenal are currently focused on winning the league title and they are likely to press ahead with their transfer plans wants to season is over. They have put together an exciting squad and the Gunners will look to add more depth to the side at the end of the season.

They will be hoping to win the UEFA Champions League in the coming seasons and they need more options to do well across multiple fronts.