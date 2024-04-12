Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez at the end of the season.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that the Gunners will compete with bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur for his signature. The Mexican has been in splendid form this season, scoring 24 goals for the Dutch outfit in all competitions. He has picked up six assists along the way as well.

Gimenez was quite impressive last season as well and he helped Feyenoord win the league title. He will be hoping to make his mark in English football and a move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for him.

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the striker is likely to be tempted if they come forward in the summer with a concrete proposal. The Gunners need to improve their attacking options and the Mexican could prove to be a useful acquisition.

Gabriel Jesus is currently the first-choice striker at the club, but the Brazilian has not been able to score goals consistently. Gimenez could share the goalscoring burden alongside him and improve Arsenal going forward.

The 22-year-old is still quite young and he will only get better with coaching and experience. He could develop into one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

?? Santiago #Gimenez, in addition to #Tottenham, also #Arsenal are in the race. ? #AFC have been monitoring him for a long time and put the #Feyenoord player on the list. ? Sources close to the ?? confirm that several clubs in ?? already approached the ST for next season. pic.twitter.com/GRMgRcCKtL — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) April 11, 2024

Santiago Gimenez wanted by Tottenham as well

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can beat the competition from Tottenham for his signature. The North London outfit need to sign a quality replacement for Harry Kane and Gimenez certainly fits the profile. The Mexican striker would improve both clubs in the final third and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The striker is entering the peak years of his career and he will want to join the club capable of winning major trophies. A move to the Premier League would be ideal for him.