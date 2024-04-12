Aston Villa player’s latest comments suggest he won’t play for the club again

Leander Dendoncker’s journey from Aston Villa to Napoli in January stirred speculation, but recent comments from the Belgian midfielder have only added confusion to his status with the English club.

Despite his departure being temporary, Dendoncker seems to have misconstrued the situation, speaking as if his time with Villa is permanently behind him.

Following his move to Napoli as part of Aurelio De Laurentiis’ ambitious strategy to revamp the Italian champions, Dendoncker’s stint in Serie A has been lackluster at best. Struggling to make an impact on the pitch, he’s been on the receiving end of harsh criticism, labeled as a transfer flop by many within the league.

Reports from Area Napoli shed light on Dendoncker’s recent comments, indicating a disconnect between the midfielder’s perception and reality. Despite his looming return to Aston Villa due to Napoli’s disinterest in a permanent deal, Dendoncker’s recent comments suggests a complete detachment from the English club.

He told Area Napoli: “The city is famous and extraordinary. Those who live here have a strong passion for life and for football. I am a physical player, but I also know how to recover the ball and push forward to help the attackers.

“I am inspired by Busquets. I think in particular of when he was still at Barcelona. I played five years in the Premier League, I still follow that league, in particular Aston Villa because I played there.”

With a contract binding him to Villa until 2026, Dendoncker’s future should be intertwined with the Birmingham-based club. However, his remarks, laden with past tense and a sense of finality, paint a different picture altogether. It appears Dendoncker is unaware of the temporary nature of his departure, or perhaps, he’s deliberately distancing himself from Villa for reasons yet unknown.

Since Dendoncker’s move from Wolves he has only featured 36 times for the Villans.