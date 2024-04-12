Barcelona vs PSG is fast becoming one of the classic fixtures in the Champions League, and the first-leg encounter between the two teams certainly lived up to its star billing.

Barcelona team news

Xavi will have been forced into a slight reshuffle of his pack because of the suspensions for Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen, both of whom were yellow carded in the first leg.

The captain’s place will be taken by fit-again Pedri, whilst Christensen, a useful weapon off the bench in Paris, is likely to see his place in the squad given to Fermin Lopez.

With one eye on El Clasico which follows this fixture, Barca could decide to rest Lamine Yamal from the start, with Joao Felix offered another chance to show what he can do on the biggest stage.

Possible XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Joao Felix.

PSG team news

Although Gianluigi Donnarumma had a nightmare in the first leg at the Parc Des Princes, Luis Enrique has little option but to continue with the towering Italian.

Barcelona are likely to pepper him with crosses all night long again, so the same back four as played in Paris will need to be right on their game and protect their custodian.

Warren Zaire-Emery has to be given the nod in order to bring something different to the party in Barcelona, whilst Bradley Barcola’s effervescence should see him start ahead of Marco Asensio.

Possible XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Kylian Mbappe.

H2H: Barca just have the edge after 13 UCL meetings

The first time that this particular fixture was played came in the 1994/95 quarter-finals, and on that occasion PSG went through after a 1-1 draw and a 2-1 win in the second leg.

It wouldn’t be until 2012/13 before they’d meet each other again, two draws couldn’t separate them but Barca won on away goals.

The results have ebbed and flowed since then, perhaps never better than in 2016/17, when Barcelona lost 4-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 and then famously turned the tie on its head with a 6-1 victory at Camp Nou.

The last meeting, another Round of 16 match up, came in 2020/21, and a 4-1 win at Camp Nou for the Parisiens followed by a 1-1 draw sent PSG through.

In total, Barcelona have won five of their meetings, PSG have emerged victorious on four occasions, and there have been four draws, per UEFA.

Barcelona vs PSG prediction

Just like in the first encounter at the Parc Des Princes, the second-leg is bound to be an open and attacking game of football between two sides that like to dominate the ball.

Kylian Mbappe surely can’t play as badly again and the French World Cup winner will be looking to do the damage and take his side into a winnable semi-final against either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.

Ousmane Dembele will relish another crack at his old side, but Xavi’s squad have got the bit between their teeth in the latter part of the season and are proving to be a tough nut to crack.

With players coming back from injury all the time, the Catalans have decent options from the start and off the bench.

Prediction: Draw.