Bayern Munich were left in a state of ‘shock’ after Xabi Alonso opted to avoid the temptation of his former club.

Liverpool, likewise, were forced to consider alternative avenues, with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim now appearing to have taken the lead in the managerial shortlist.

The Bavarians have recovered quickly from the disappointment, however, with Munich chief Max Eberl having ‘already made contact’ with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi.

“FC Bayern is still a bit in shock after Alonso’s cancellation. That changes everything in the search for a successor to Thomas Tuchel. Suddenly Julian Nagelsmann, who was the coach in Munich until 2023, is the top favorite. Nagelsmann can decide: either he extends his contract as Germany’s national coach or he goes back to FC Bayern,” Christian Falk shared in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“The national team already has a plan B: If Nagelsmann cancels, the association wants to try to get Jürgen Klopp in 2025. Then he would have enough time for his sabbatical year and another year of preparation for the 2026 World Cup. Sandro Wagner, currently Nagelsmann’s assistant, could take over as boss for a year. However: Wagner would also have the option of going to Munich with Nagelsmann.

“There are three candidates behind Nagelsmann: Ralf Rangnick, coach of Austria, Roger Schmidt, coach of Benfica Lisbon, and Roberto De Zerbi. When it comes to De Zerbi, the Munich bosses are not sure whether he is a good fit for the club. The Italian is considered difficult. He does not speak German. And he wants to bring a large team of assistants with him. But: The bosses like the football Brighton plays. Sports director Max Eberl has already made contact. De Zerbi seems interested. Bayern now has to decide.”

The incumbent league champions appear committed to holding on to Thomas Tuchel for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

Slim pickings in Europe

It has to be said that the manager’s market is far from thriving – particularly, one might argue, in the case of Liverpool who will be forced to take a chance on any manager following a figurehead in Jurgen Klopp.

Amorim, of course, has his plaudits after transforming Sporting into a serious competitor in his home country.

Whether the likes of potential returning act Nagelsmann or one of Roger Schmidt, Ralf Ragnick and De Zerbi could improve on Bayern’s fortunes under Tuchel remains to be seen.

There will be immediate pressure for results and silverware – in stark comparison to the Liverpool job where patience will be granted – something the current Germany boss is more than familiar with.