Mauricio Pochettino has admitted Chelsea could be without two key players for Monday night’s game against Everton.

Preparing to host Sean Dyche relegation-threatened Toffees at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea, who are enduring their own torrid campaign, know that they must put in a good performance if they’re to ease the mounting pressure on Pochettino.

However, if the Blues are to get anything from Everton they may have to do so without the help of Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi.

Chelsea injury news: Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi doubts for Everton

The pair, according to a recent report from The Athletic, have been added to the Blues’ injury list and remain doubts for the club’s next fixture.

It has been reported that the pair are ‘undergoing medical assessments’ with Pochettino providing a brief update.

“We’ll see,” the Chelsea boss told reporters on Friday.“They are under assessment. They have different types of issues.

“We don’t believe they are big issues but we will see if they can be available. At the moment, they have not trained after Sheffield (United) and that is why we don’t know.”

Suggestions Chelsea could be without the pair will serve as a bitter blow to Pochettino’s pre-match preparations. Defensive cover is plentiful at Chelsea but Fernandez’s potential absence will certainly leave a big hole in the centre of the pitch.

The Argentina international, although not enjoying his best run of form, is undoubtedly one of the club’s most used players this season.

Monday’s game at Stamford Bridge is scheduled to kick-off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.