25-year-old Chelsea star is set to leave the club in the summer

According to The Sun, Chelsea centre-back Malang Sarr, who last appeared for the Blues in May 2022, is getting closer than ever to leaving the team this summer.

There have been growing calls for a kind of rebuilding at Stamford Bridge, and Sarr is one of the players who may be let go to aid Chelsea financially.

Considering his versatility in playing as a left-back, the Senegalese international may fetch a respectable amount for the Blues.

But the fact that he hasn’t played in almost two years may possibly mean that teams aren’t willing to pay the Premier League club the amount they want for him.

In all competitions, he has only made 21 appearances for Chelsea, and in the majority of those, he has been below average.

Although his exclusion from the team is reasonable, the club might have handled his position with a little more grace.

The defender has no future at Chelsea

But that ship has sailed and Sarr should probably leave the Blues to further his career and save the team £100,000 a week.

Although it’s disappointing that Sarr hasn’t been able to contribute more at Stamford Bridge, it’s critical that the player and the team move on.

While Sarr will be keen to begin his career elsewhere, the Blues could be trying to recover some of their investment in him.

Moving away from the Premier League club could provide Sarr the chance for a new beginning and rekindle his career.

Chelsea are determined to cut their losses

As Chelsea look to rebuild under new management, releasing Sarr might assist reduce the wages cost and free up space for potential arrivals.

The centre-back joined the club with great expectation from Nice but he has failed to make an impact.

The Blues are expected to be busy this summer with a number of players leaving the club as Chelsea prepare to tackle the financial difficulties facing the club.