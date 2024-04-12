Chelsea willing to spend up to £43m for versatile La Liga star this summer

Chelsea are keen on signing the Athletic Club Bilbao winger Nico Williams at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form for the Spanish club this season, scoring six goals and picking up 14 assists in all competitions. He helped the Spanish outfit when the Copa Del Rey recently, and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea come forward with an official proposal to sign him in the summer. A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea would be willing to offer up to £43 million for the versatile attacker.

Williams is capable of operating as a winger as well as a centre-forward. His versatility could make him an asset for Chelsea. He is still only 21 and the Spaniard is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class Premier League attacker with the right guidance.

Nico Williams could be a key player for Chelsea

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has done well to nurture young players at his previous clubs, and he could play a key role in the development of Williams as well. If the talented young winger manages to fulfil his potential in the coming years, the £43 million investment would look like a major bargain.

It is no secret that Chelsea will have to improve their attacking options. They have struggled to score goals consistently and they are overly dependent on Cole Palmer. The Englishman needs more support in the final third and Williams would be a quality addition. He will add explosive pace and flair going forward.

The player has been linked with other English clubs as well, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can win the race for his signature. The Blues will not be able to provide him European football next year and it remains to be seen whether the player is open to the move.