Xabi Alonso’s announcement that he is staying at Leverkusen has an impact on two of the biggest clubs in England and Germany. Both Liverpool FC and FC Bayern now have to look for new solutions. Liverpool seem to have already found them with Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon. At FC Bayern we’re not quite there yet. Leverkusen can now plan for the new season.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

So far, the league leaders have a strong squad from positions one to 18. If Jonathan Tah stays, another central defender may want to leave to play at another club: Piero Hincapié (22). The Ecuadorian is being courted by English clubs like Tottenham. Transfer fee: at least €40m, which Simon Rolfes and Xabi Alonso could immediately invest in the new team.

Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen – (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Edmond Tapsoba (25) can decide for himself whether to change: He has an exit clause in his contract, which he extended until 2028 last September. The central defender has the highest fixed sum of all Bundesliga players: €100m! However, Leverkusen is firmly planning on Tapsoba.

Likewise, Alonso and sporting director Rolfes are working on a shared future with Jeremie Frimpong. His contract until 2028 also contains an exit clause. The wing player can go for €40m. The clause would have to be activated before the start of the European Championship in June. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester United have registered their interest in the Dutchman. The management of Frimpong is already in concrete talks with United and Bayern.

The strong midfield with stars like Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka (31), Exequiel Palacios (25) and Robert Andrich (29) stays together. In attack, however, there is at least one exit.

Loan striker Borja Iglesias (31), who was brought in in January after the now-recovered Victor Boniface (23) was injured, is returning to Betis Sevilla. Adam Hlozek (21), who was unable to assert himself at Bayer in his second year, is a candidate for sale. The Portuguese star Francisco Trincão (24) is being discussed as a new striker. FC Barcelona signed him from Braga in 2020 for €30m. In 2023 he moved permanently to Portugal’s leaders Sporting Lisbon. Contract until 2026, transfer fee under €15m. He could upgrade the squad and become an alternative for Boniface and Patrik Schick (28). In 2024, Trincão scored six goals and added four goals.

From England, Crysencio Summerville (22) from Leeds United is currently a candidate for the offensive team, from France talent Tidiam Gomis (17) from Caen.

FC BAYERN

FC Bayern is still a bit in shock after Alonso’s cancellation. That changes everything in the search for a successor to Thomas Tuchel. Suddenly Julian Nagelsmann, who was the coach in Munich until 2023, is the top favorite. Nagelsmann can decide: either he extends his contract as Germany’s national coach or he goes back to FC Bayern. The national team already has a plan B: If Nagelsmann cancels, the association wants to try to get Jürgen Klopp in 2025. Then he would have enough time for his sabbatical year and another year of preparation for the 2026 World Cup. Sandro Wagner, currently Nagelsmann’s assistant, could take over as boss for a year. However: Wagner would also have the option of going to Munich with Nagelsmann.

There are three candidates behind Nagelsmann: Ralf Rangnick, coach of Austria, Roger Schmidt, coach of Benfica Lisbon, and Roberto de Zerbi. When it comes to de Zerbi, the Munich bosses are not sure whether he is a good fit for the club. The Italian is considered difficult. He does not speak German. And he wants to bring a large team of assistants with him. But: The bosses like the football Brighton plays. Sports director Max Eberl has already made contact. De Zerbi seems interested. Bayern now has to decide.

The bosses want to try everything to ensure that Thomas Tuchel can finish the season. The 2-2 draw against Arsenal helps. If there was embarrassment, there would have been a risk of dismissal. However, there are currently no plans to bring in interim solutions like those discussed in Miro Klose and Hermann Gerland.

Important for Bayern when it comes to the squad: Harry Kane has finally put an end to speculation that he was dissatisfied at Bayern and wanted to leave the club in the summer. The striker wants to win titles with Bayern. If it doesn’t work this season, then the next one. But his big dream remains to win the Champions League at Wembley.

RB LEIPZIG

Dani Olmo (25) is finally really fit after a lot of bad luck with injuries. Olmo has an exit clause in his contract, which runs until 2027: the playmaker can leave early in the summer for €60m.

Olmo is currently looking at England. His release clause would not be a hurdle for the rich Premier League clubs. The hottest lead at the moment leads to Manchester City. Olmo is on the list at the Sheikh Club.

The super technician would fit in with Pep Guardiola’s (53) team and football. Compatriot Olmos is probably entering his last season in Manchester and will want to leave a well-developed field. Especially since he currently only has a mini-squad available. Leipzig and Man City maintain very good contacts. Most recently, Josko Gvardiol (22) moved to the island and became the most expensive defender in the world at €90m.

But City has competition: Tottenham also has their eye on Olmo, as do Manchester United and Chelsea FC. However, both clubs would probably not be a good choice at the moment due to their sporting imbalance.