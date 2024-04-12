Harry Kane’s children rushed to hospital after being involved in car crash

Following a car accident, three of Harry Kane’s kids were sent to the hospital as a precaution.

On the day of the striker’s flight to London for Bayern Munich’s Champions League match against Arsenal, the frightening incident took place.

Just as Kane was landing on English soil on Monday night, at around 5:15 p.m., a crash occurred in Bavaria, close to Munich.

A black Mercedes Vito van and a 20-year-old Renault driver collided as they tried to get into a slip lane on the highway, according to German publication Bild.

The Mercedes vehicle carrying the children of the England captain, Louis, 3, Vivienne, 5, and Ivy, 7, was involved in an accident with a Renault on Monday afternoon close to Schäftlarn in Munich.

They were examined at a neighboring hospital via ambulance and were found to be in good condition.

It seems unlikely that Kane’s wife Kate and their fourth kid, Henry, who was born in August, were in the vehicle.

Harry Kane’s spokesperson provided update

‘There was a crash, but the kids are fine, and none were injured,’ a spokesperson for Kane told Mail Sport.

‘No injuries at all. They went to hospital for a routine check-up.’

The Land Rover driver, a 62-year-old lady, was also a part of the collision.

All eight individuals involved in the collision were sent to the hospital, with a few sustaining minor injuries.

Harry Kane played against Arsenal after the incident

For Kane, it was undoubtedly a frightening situation. He performed brilliantly for the German giants in north London on the pitch at the Emirates a day later.

Due to Bayern’s suspension, the Emirates was filled up exclusively of Gunners supporters, yet the England captain took the penalty kick to score Bayern’s second goal.

The England captain moved from the Premier League to the Bundesliga last summer in a big money move to join the German giants in search of silverware.