In a recent incident near Schaftlarn, a 20-year-old woman caused a three-car pile-up, which included England captain Harry Kane’s children; Louise, Vivienne, and Ivy.

Despite the terrifying ordeal for the young ones, it’s reported that the driver may escape with a fine as low as £100.

The crash occurred on a Monday afternoon, with Kane’s children, aged three, five, and seven, being taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, Kane himself was not present in the vehicle at the time, having returned to the UK for Bayern Munich’s Champions League match against Arsenal.

The severity of the incident and the potential consequences under German law, where the incident took place, are noteworthy. In Germany, traffic law allows for charges such as “negligent assault,” which could lead to up to three years of imprisonment if anyone involved is injured.

However, reports suggest that authorities are considering the incident as an accident, indicating that the driver might only face a minimal fine, despite nine people being involved in the crash.

A source told The Sun: “It was clearly the Renault that caused the crash. Harry Kane’s Mercedes had right-of-way and the other driver has cut across the van.It doesn’t bear thinking about what might have happened if she had been going any faster.

“If anyone was injured the driver could be prosecuted for negligent assault.But incredibly, everyone was unharmed – so she will likely just get a fixed penalty notice and claims against her insurance.”

While the driver may have escaped physical harm, the psychological impact on Kane’s children and their family cannot be overlooked.

In conclusion, while the driver involved in the crash may face a nominal penalty, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible driving and the need for robust enforcement of traffic laws to ensure the safety of all road users.