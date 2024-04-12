Inter Milan add 26-year-old Man United star to summer shortlist

Inter Milan have reportedly included Aaron Wan-Bissaka on their summer transfer shortlist.

The Manchester United full-back is thought to be a serious target for the Serie A giants amid speculation over the long-term future of Denzel Dumfries.

Linked in recent times with a surprise move to Aston Villa, Dumfries, 27, once a target for Chelsea, could finally seal a dream move to the Premier League.

Inter Milan transfer news: Denzel Dumfries out, Aaron Wan-Bissaka in?

Of course, being such a big player at the San Siro, it is Inter’s priority to extend the Dutchman’s contract, but failure to convince the 27-year-old to pen a new deal will almost certainly lead to his sale due to his contract expiring next year.

And the same can be said for Wan-Bissaka, 26, whose deal also expires at the end of next season. Consequently, according to a recent report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the two European giants could look to do business in a way that benefits all.

Whether or not Wan-Bissaka would be open to taking on a challenge abroad remains to be seen but with him becoming secondary to Diogo Dalot under manager Erik Ten Hag, it seems this summer will be make or break in the former Palace loanee’s Old Trafford career.

Since signing for United back in 2019, Wan-Bissaka, who represented England at under-21 level on three occasions, has scored two goals and registered 13 assists in 181 games in all competitions.